Tony Xydakis
Age 78, of Shorewood, IL passed away early Saturday morning, November 28, 2020. He was born April 6, 1942 in Greece and emigrated to the United States in the late 1960's settling in the Joliet area. No stranger to long days, Tony worked tirelessly achieving his dream of working for himself. He was the owner/operator of the former Day n Nite food stores in both Shorewood and Minooka, as well as Mr. X's sandwich shop which was also located in Shorewood.
He is the beloved husband of Tina (Spanidis) Xydakis; loving father of Andy (Christina), Gus (Melissa) and Tony Jr (Michelle) Xydakis; proud grandfather of Nikos, Athena, Dominic, Eliana; Zachary, Zoey; Anthony and Sophia. Also surviving are several family members in Greece.
Due to current circumstances services were held privately on Thursday, December 3, 2020. Interment took place at Woodlawn Memorial Park. For more information please call (815) 741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
