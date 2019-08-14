|
|
Tonya K. Vining
Nee Hurley
Age 50, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Joliet Area Community Hospice Home.
Survived by her loving husband of 30 years, Christopher Vining; children Jay (Megan) and Monica Hurley; grandchildren Aniyah and Lorenzo Hurley; siblings Sandy (Rebecca) Hurley, Buster Hurley, Skip (Irna) Hurley, Debbie (Joseph) Cassineri; mother-in-law Pat Mathes; numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her parents Ellus and Margaret Hurley.
Born in Joliet, a lifelong resident. Member of South Wilmington Fireman's Club.
Visitation Friday, August 16, 2019 from 3-7 p.m. at the Blackburn-Giegerich-
Sonntag Funeral Home. Cremation rites to follow visitation.
Published in The Herald-News from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019