Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home
1500 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
815-744-4444
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home
1500 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
Tonya K. Vining


1969 - 2019
Tonya K. Vining Obituary
Tonya K. Vining

Nee Hurley

Age 50, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Joliet Area Community Hospice Home.

Survived by her loving husband of 30 years, Christopher Vining; children Jay (Megan) and Monica Hurley; grandchildren Aniyah and Lorenzo Hurley; siblings Sandy (Rebecca) Hurley, Buster Hurley, Skip (Irna) Hurley, Debbie (Joseph) Cassineri; mother-in-law Pat Mathes; numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her parents Ellus and Margaret Hurley.

Born in Joliet, a lifelong resident. Member of South Wilmington Fireman's Club.

Visitation Friday, August 16, 2019 from 3-7 p.m. at the Blackburn-Giegerich-

Sonntag Funeral Home. Cremation rites to follow visitation.
Published in The Herald-News from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019
