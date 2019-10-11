|
Tori Renee Harris
Born: September 1, 2018
Died: October 5, 2019
Tori Renee Harris was born on September 1, 2018 in Syracuse, NY to Alexis Renee Harris and Xavier Harris.
On Saturday October 5, 2019 at 1:39 AM our Heavenly Father decided that Tori's job here on earth was done and granted his Angel her wings to join her beloved twin sister and grandfathers.
Tori was a lovable and sweet baby girl and touched the hearts of those around her.
Tori was preceded in death by her twin sister, Tyra Harris; maternal grandfather, David Harris, and paternal grandfather Zachery Johnson.
She leaves to cherish her loving memories to her loving parents, Xavier and Alexis Harris; maternal grandmother, Kimberly Moffett; paternal grandmother Latricia Harris; three uncles Avery Harris, Joseph Harris, and Lorenzo Perry; one aunt, Erica Perry, and a host of great aunts, uncles, and cousins. She also leaves a very special godmother Shakara Short.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 4:00-5:00 PM at St. Paul Baptist Church, 1404 S. Briggs St., Joliet, IL. Service at 5:00 PM. Pastor Bennie Yarbrough officiating. Interment, Monday, October 14, 2019 at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL.
