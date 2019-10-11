The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
112 Richards St
Joliet, IL 60433
(815) 723-1283
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
St. Paul Baptist Church
1404 S. Briggs St.
Joliet, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tori Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tori Renee Harris


2018 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tori Renee Harris Obituary
Tori Renee Harris

Born: September 1, 2018

Died: October 5, 2019

Tori Renee Harris was born on September 1, 2018 in Syracuse, NY to Alexis Renee Harris and Xavier Harris.

On Saturday October 5, 2019 at 1:39 AM our Heavenly Father decided that Tori's job here on earth was done and granted his Angel her wings to join her beloved twin sister and grandfathers.

Tori was a lovable and sweet baby girl and touched the hearts of those around her.

Tori was preceded in death by her twin sister, Tyra Harris; maternal grandfather, David Harris, and paternal grandfather Zachery Johnson.

She leaves to cherish her loving memories to her loving parents, Xavier and Alexis Harris; maternal grandmother, Kimberly Moffett; paternal grandmother Latricia Harris; three uncles Avery Harris, Joseph Harris, and Lorenzo Perry; one aunt, Erica Perry, and a host of great aunts, uncles, and cousins. She also leaves a very special godmother Shakara Short.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 4:00-5:00 PM at St. Paul Baptist Church, 1404 S. Briggs St., Joliet, IL. Service at 5:00 PM. Pastor Bennie Yarbrough officiating. Interment, Monday, October 14, 2019 at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL.

MINOR-MORRIS FUNERAL HOME

112 RICHARDS ST. (815) 723-1283
Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tori's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Minor-Morris Funeral Home
Download Now