Tracy D. Haygood



Born: January 19, 1968; in Evergreen Park, IL



Died: May 11, 2020; in Chicago, IL



Age 52, of Chicago, IL., formally of Lockport, IL. Born Jan. 19, 1968 in Evergreen Park the son of Jesse D. Haygood and Nina F. Haygood.



Predeceased by his parents; his son Jesse Haygood; sisters Therese (Elaine) Hock, Rita F. Gleason; brothers Jesse (Dan) Haygood, David G. Haygood, Todd Haygood.



Survived by his son Jonathon D. Black (Kady); daughters Amy M. Black, Trisha Haygood; his 6 grandchidren, Kaylee Nelson, Kaitlyn Nelson, Brady Black, Kamron Black, Josh M. Owen, Jase D. Castle berry; four sisters, Cindy Coop, Brenda Climer (Tom), Mary Jackson, Lisa Haygood and many nieces and nephews.



Memorial Services July 11, 2020, from 12:00 pm till 3:00 pm at First Baptist Church of Lockport, 800 Thornton St. in Lockport , IL 60441. Clergy Pastor Gil Palmer officiating.





