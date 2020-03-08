|
Travis Vincent Eibel
Born: July 1, 1974
Died: February 19, 2020
Travis Vincent Eibel, 45, of Stuttgart, AR. went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ unexpectedly and suddenly on Wed., Feb. 19th.
He was born in Naperville, IL. to George and Vicki (Atkinson) Eibel. Travis was a very active child and engaged in many sports growing up. He played Pop Warner Football with the New Lenox Mustangs for many years. At Elwood Grade school he played basketball and baseball and baseball for Sandwich High School. He graduated from Sandwich High School (1993). In 1996, he enlisted in the U. S. Army (Fort Benning, Ga.) and was honorably discharged in 1997 due to an injury. He ran the Drake Security Co. from 1997 - 2002. Then he decided to see America driving for CCX and Schneider Trucking.
He graduated from Central Baptist College in Conway, AR. (2007) with a Bachelor's in Bible and minor in Christian Counselling and inducted into Alpha Xi Nat'l Scholarship Society. In 2009 -2011 he graduated from ULAR with his Master's in Middle Childhood Education and inducted into the Int'l Honor Society in Education Kappa Delta Pi's Chapter Nu Chi. From ASU he earned the degree of Specialist in Education (Educational Leadership - Principalship on 8/7/15). He was also a graduate of the Limbaugh Institute for Advanced Conservative Studies.
He taught school at Hughes, AR. (2011 - 2014), Lee County District (2015- 2018), and at Stuttgart Junior High (2019 till his death). He served on the Constitution, Bylaws, Rules, and Resolution Committee for the Arkansas Education Association from 2013 till his death and was currently the President of the Stuttgart Education Association.
Testimony of his friends and colleagues spoke how strongly he shared his faith, his dedication to his students, and the excellence of his teaching. Many were touched by the light of Christ shining through him.
He is survived by the 2 loves of his life: his wife of 7 years Lindsey (Ashlock) Eibel of Stuttgart, AR. and daughter Savannah Grace Eibel of Cheyenne, Wy. His parents George and Vicki (Atkinson) Eibel of Sandwich, IL., Aunt Georgia (Eibel) Bookwalter of Antioch, Il., cousins Amy (James) Kubicek of Winston, Ga., and Dwayne (Marsha) Bookwalter of Antioch, IL. and numerous other second cousins. His best friends Kevin Scarberough of Fayetteville, AR. and Adam Heubel of Newark, IL.
He was preceded in death by his brother Braden, paternal grandparents George and Louise (Hassig) Eibel Sr, maternal grandparents Jim and Margaret (Venezia) Atkinson, his great Aunt Louise Eibel.
Internment will be at 11:30 on March 13th at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, 20953 W. Hoff Rd., Elwood, IL. 60421. The Memorial service will be at 11:00 March 14th at the Village Bible Church, 1111 W. South St., Plano, IL. 60545.
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 8, 2020