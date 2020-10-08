Tre' Livington Stanley



Born: August 24, 1992



Died: October 3, 2020



Tre' Livington Stanley, 28, tragically passed away on October 3, 2020. Tre was born in Joliet, IL on August 24, 1992, the son of Alston and Kalett Stanley. Tre recently followed his father's footsteps and joined Union Local 74. Tre was able to charm anyone with his laidback, sweet and goofy personality and had the ability to always make a smart remark.



Tre is preceded in death by both grandfathers, Charles Hillsman and William Elliot.



He is survived by his beloved parents, Kalett and Alston Stanley; two sisters, Janaye Stanley and Waleska Stanley; maternal grandmother,Shirley Hillsman; paternal grandmother, Iris Stanley, as well as a long-extended family of numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.



Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 10:00-11:00 AM at the funeral home. Service at 11:00 AM, Pastor Frank Edmon, Jr., officiating. Entombment following at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Joliet, IL.



Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.



112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store