Trenasha Sallie
Born: June 13, 2000
Died: February 20, 2020
Trenasha was born on June 13, 2000 to Katrina Watt and Trenell Sallie.
She peacefully departed this life on February 20, 2020 with her mother, father and step-father, Damien Hankins by her side.
Trenasha attended The Center for Disability Services for 15 years where she was loved by many. When Trenasha was born into the Watt and Sallie families; she impacted everyone she encountered in her life with her beautiful smile and fierce attitude. Her first word was angel, because she was one.
Trenasha is preceded in death by her brother, Xavier Sallie and maternal grandmother, Brenda Watt.
She leaves to cherish her memories; her mother, Katrina Watt (Damien Hankins); father, Trenell Sallie; brother, Trenell Sallie, Jr.; sister, Eriss Easter and a host of family whom she dearly loved.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 10:00-11:00 AM at St. John M.B. Church, 104 E. Zarley Blvd., Joliet, IL.
Service at 11:00 AM, Pastor Herbert Brooks, Jr., officiating.
Interment following at Elmhurst Cemetery, Joliet, IL.
Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.
112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 4, 2020