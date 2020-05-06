Treveal T. Barefield



Born: October 24, 2001



Died: April 25, 2020



Treveal T. Barefield was born October 24, 2001 in Joliet, Illinois to Levelle Barfield, Sr. and Teffany Barefield. He departed this life Saturday, April 25, 2020.



Treveal attended Joliet District 86 and Joliet Township West High School. He loved playing basketball and baseball.



Treveal was preceded in death by his fraternal grandfather, Gerald Roberts; maternal great grandparents, Willie and Margree Barefield; two uncles, Gerald Roberts, Jr. and Donte' Campbell.



Treveal is survived by his father, Levelle Barfield, Sr. (Octavia) and his mother, Teffany Barefield (Cleavon); five brothers, Levelle Barfield, Jr., Raphael McGaughy, Levelle Barfield, III, Shaquille and Shaunque McMurtry; two sisters, Kiera and LeVeah Barfield; fraternal grandmother, Juanita Campbell; maternal grandmother, Joyce Barefield; five aunts, Levedia Barfield, LaTonya Campbell, Taklyah Jefferson, Tyran Allen and Sheonta Barefield; four uncles, DeAndrea Barfield, Tracy Barefield, Ricky and Derronta Barefield; god parents, Jermaine Johnson, Denise Sander, Charita Adams and Chanete Dean; two special friends, Ghaliya Grant and Janeya Sterrett, other relatives and friends.



Visitation will be held Thursday, May 7, 2020 from 10:00AM-12:00PM at the funeral home. Interment immediately following at Elmhurst Cemetery, Joliet, IL.



Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.



112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283





