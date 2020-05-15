Tristian D. Kendra
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Tristian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tristian D. Kendra

Age 8, of Channahon, IL, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020 after a long battle with a congenital heart condition. He was a student at Troy Cronin Elementary School. He enjoyed reading, drawing pictures, creating things out of clay, and watching You Tube Videos on his Ipad. He loved local cuisine and juice. Tristian was a huge Disney fan and especially loved Toy Story. He was planning a trip to Disney World, but was unable to go. He was known by the nicknames Juice, T-money, and Mijo. Tristian had a contagious smile and always made everyone laugh. Tristian is survived by his loving maternal Grandparents Patricia Mejia and Steven Ellis, his Uncle Steve Ellis, Aunt TT Chrissy Ellis. Dustin Kendra, and numerous other family members. He is preceded in death and awaiting him is his Mother, Nicole M. Ellis and dog Diesel. In addition are his great grandparents Michael M. & Jessie Mejia and Jackston and Zelda Ellis.

We want to say a huge thank you to all the Doctors, Nurses, and staff at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital CICU Department. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Tristian's name to the CICU Department at Ann & Robert Lurie Children's Hospital, 225 E. Chicago Ave., Chicago, IL 60611.

Private Family Services for Tristian will be held Monday, May 18, 2020 at the Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home. He will be laid to rest next to his mother at Woodlawn Memorial Park. Family and friends are invited to join the live steam services, Monday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., by going to Tristian's tribute wall at BGSfuneralhome.com and click on the link. "To Infinity, and Beyond"



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News from May 15 to May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
18
Service
10:00 - 12:00 PM
At Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home
1500 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
815-744-4444
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved