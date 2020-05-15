Tristian D. Kendra
Age 8, of Channahon, IL, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020 after a long battle with a congenital heart condition. He was a student at Troy Cronin Elementary School. He enjoyed reading, drawing pictures, creating things out of clay, and watching You Tube Videos on his Ipad. He loved local cuisine and juice. Tristian was a huge Disney fan and especially loved Toy Story. He was planning a trip to Disney World, but was unable to go. He was known by the nicknames Juice, T-money, and Mijo. Tristian had a contagious smile and always made everyone laugh. Tristian is survived by his loving maternal Grandparents Patricia Mejia and Steven Ellis, his Uncle Steve Ellis, Aunt TT Chrissy Ellis. Dustin Kendra, and numerous other family members. He is preceded in death and awaiting him is his Mother, Nicole M. Ellis and dog Diesel. In addition are his great grandparents Michael M. & Jessie Mejia and Jackston and Zelda Ellis.
We want to say a huge thank you to all the Doctors, Nurses, and staff at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital CICU Department. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Tristian's name to the CICU Department at Ann & Robert Lurie Children's Hospital, 225 E. Chicago Ave., Chicago, IL 60611.
Private Family Services for Tristian will be held Monday, May 18, 2020 at the Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home. He will be laid to rest next to his mother at Woodlawn Memorial Park. Family and friends are invited to join the live steam services, Monday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., by going to Tristian's tribute wall at BGSfuneralhome.com and click on the link. "To Infinity, and Beyond"
Published in The Herald-News from May 15 to May 16, 2020.