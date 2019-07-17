Tyler M. Dufour



Tyler Matthew Dufour, age 22, of Minooka, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019 from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.



Born April 18, 1997 in Chicago Heights, he was a graduate of Minooka High School, Class of 2015, and received his Associate's Degree in Law Enforcement from Joliet Junior College. Tyler was employed as a Community Service Officer for the Plainfield Police Department for the past two years.



Tyler was a good hearted young man with a gentle soul and an unforgettable smile. He held a special place in the family for being the first of the grandchildren, and was well on his way to achieving his goal of becoming a police officer. He will be remembered for his ambition, his smile, and his amazing personality. Tyler always had a big appetite for his grandma's cooking and dessert, and his passion for cars was second to none. He enjoyed many special friendships and was especially close to all his friends in the car group.



Surviving are his parents, Tracie (Richard) Dufour-Belom of Channahon, and Edward (Michelle Pinkston) Dufour of Minooka; his siblings, Samantha Dufour, Nicholas Belom, Forrest Mack, Ben Pinkston, Amanda Pinkston, Matthew Pinkston and Katie (Michael) Bajc; his grandparents, Papa and Jeanette Roberson and Jackie Dufour; his best friend and girlfriend, Kaylee Hemker; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; many close friends including Gio Conte; his Godparents, Michael Roberson, Jr. and Christine Slick; and his dog, Benny.



Tyler was preceded in death by a grandfather, Paul Dufour, and a grandmother, Nancy Belom.



The family would like to acknowledge the tremendous outpouring of support they have received from the Plainfield Police Department. Tyler truly loved being a part of the Department.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials in Tyler's name be made to a law enforcement scholarship at Joliet Junior College. Donations should be made to the JJC Foundation, 1215 Houbolt Road, Joliet, IL 60431 and be sure to specify the Tyler Dufour Scholarship.



Visitation for Tyler Dufour will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 12:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Roads, Joliet. Funeral services will be conducted at 5:00 p.m. Cremation rites will be accorded following services and interment will be private.



For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com Published in The Herald-News from July 17 to July 18, 2019