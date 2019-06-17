|
|
Tyrone Adrian Portis
Born: October 26, 2001
Died: June 9, 2019
Tyrone Adrian Portis "TJ"
TJ was born on October 26, 2001, to Linda Cooper and Tyrone Portis. TJ passed away suddenly on June 9, 2019. He attended Joliet Public Grade Schools and Lockport High School.
TJ played Little League at Belmont and was employed by Walmart Inc., Rte. 59 in Joliet and recently started attending classes at Joliet Junior College.
TJ is preceded in death by his great grandfathers, Robert "Tex" Harvell Jr. and Samuel Gray. He is survived by his parents, Linda and Tyrone; siblings, Robynne, Jordan, and Jeramoni; his grandparents, Adrienne Cooper-Williams, Edward Beamon, Brenda Portis, and Tyrone Thomas; great grandmothers, Linda Harvell, Patricia Gray, and Dorothy Scott; his uncles, Ryan, Keon, and Jermaine; his aunts, Gwen, Shelia, Samantha, Renee, Mercedes; his best friend, Kieyale Griffin; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday June 18, 2019 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 402 Singleton Pl, Joliet, IL 60436. A wake will be held from 10am to 11am and a home going service will be held from 11am to 12pm. Burial: Elmhurst Cemetery, 1212 E Washington St. Joliet, IL 60433.
Arrangements in the care of Range Funeral Home.
Published in The Herald-News on June 17, 2019