Tyrone Brown
Born: August 27, 1969
Died: May 28, 2020
Age 50, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday May 28th, 2020. Born August 27, 1969 and a lifelong resident of Joliet.
Visitation will be held Saturday May 6, 2020 at: Range Funeral Home 9:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Private Funeral Service for family only due to COVID-19 begins at 11:00 a.m. Officiating: Elder Roger Gates, of Holy Temple Church Of God In Christ, Joliet, IL
Face Mask is required upon entering the building.
Published in The Herald-News on Jun. 5, 2020.