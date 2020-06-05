Tyrone Brown
Tyrone Brown

Born: August 27, 1969

Died: May 28, 2020

Age 50, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday May 28th, 2020. Born August 27, 1969 and a lifelong resident of Joliet.

Visitation will be held Saturday May 6, 2020 at: Range Funeral Home 9:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Private Funeral Service for family only due to COVID-19 begins at 11:00 a.m. Officiating: Elder Roger Gates, of Holy Temple Church Of God In Christ, Joliet, IL

Face Mask is required upon entering the building.



Published in The Herald-News on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Range Funeral Home
202 S Eastern Ave
Joliet, IL 60433
(815) 722-2215
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
