ULISH SHEPPARD
Born: July 15, 1946
Died: May 29, 2019
ULISH "SHEP" SHEPPARD, 72 of Lockport, IL, passed away suddenly on May 29, 2019 at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, IL.
He was born July 15, 1946 to Fred and Ethel Sheppard. Shep retired from Caterpillar in Joliet, IL.
Surviving are his wife Patricia (McCartney) Sheppard, sons; Michael (Janette) Sheppard and Christopher (Melissa) Sheppard; a daughter Heather (Adam) Gier; 12 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; two sisters, Delores Caraway and Florence (Tobe) Newbold, and his loving puppy River.
He was proceeded in death by his parents and five brothers.
Per his request there will not be a visitation or a service.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to TLC Animal Shelter 13016 W 151st St, Homer Glen, IL 60491.
Published in The Herald-News on June 4, 2019