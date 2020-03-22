|
Valentine E. Spreitzer Jr.
Valentine E. Spreitzer Jr. "Val," age 83, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 19, 2020 with his loving family by his side.
Val is survived by his daughters, Valerie and Susan Spreitzer; granddaughter, Rachel Alvarez; brother, Robert (Mary) Spreitzer; and sisters-in-law, Pat (the late Verle) Gross and Mary Therese (the late Gerald) Spreitzer; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceded in death by his wife, Sharon K. (nee Harris) (2001); parents, Valentine Sr. and Stephanie (nee Chepuron) Spreitzer; brother, Gerald Spreitzer; brother and sister-in-law, Marlo (Sheryl) Zehr.
Val was a proud United States Marine Corps Veteran. He worked as a supervisor for Caterpillar Company for 35 dedicated years. Val was a firearm enthusiast and was an expert marksman. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing with his friends from Caterpillar. He loved to work on cars and was very knowledgeable in the auto service trade. With his automotive knowledge he enjoyed helping everyone repair the vehicles and was always their first call. He was loved by all who knew him.
The family would like to offer a special thank you to his wonderful caregiver, Lusu Meaway for her dedicated and compassionate care for the past 8 years.
A celebration of Valentine's life was held privately. He was laid to rest with his beloved wife, Sharon at Eldridgeville Cemetery in Norton Township, IL. A family celebration will be announced at a later date.
Obituary and tribute wall for Valentine E. Spreitzer Jr.
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 22, 2020