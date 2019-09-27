The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home
3200 Black at Essington Rds.
Joliet, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Valerie Murphy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Valerie Kathleen Murphy


1991 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Valerie Kathleen Murphy Obituary
Valerie Kathleen Murphy

Valerie Kathleen Murphy of Chicago, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at the age of 28. Valerie was born on March 14, 1991, the daughter of Seth Murphy and the late Diane L. (nee Schelkopf) Warning. She was born and raised in Joliet, attended Troy Grade School and was a graduate of Joliet Catholic Academy, Class of 2009. Involved in the Girl Scouts as a young girl, she enjoyed spending that time with her mom, who was her Troop Leader. She had a love for animals, particularly horses, was enamored with the Edgewater District of Chicago and treasured her time spent with those she loved.

Valerie had an outgoing personality and an infectious smile. She flourished in her job as a server, as it gave her a chance to meet new people, have interesting conversations and make people laugh. Her ability to morph into different personalities to best serve her customers was something that she took great pride in; she believed the world was her stage when she was at work.

Valerie is survived by her children, Nolen Murphy and Azra Russell; her father, Seth Murphy; grandmother, Nancy Schelkopf; aunt Carol (Dennis) Post; uncles Eric (Sonya) Schelkopf and Shaun (Kim) Murphy; cousins, Coleen and Kiya Murphy and Brianna Post; step-dad, Jeff Warning; and her dear friend, Mark.

She is preceded in death by her mother and grandparents, Terrance and Kathleen Murphy.

Visitation for Valerie Kathleen Murphy will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at 4:00 p.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet, IL. As it was her request, cremation rites will be accorded after the services. Interment will be held privately by the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Valerie Murphy Treasured Memories Fund for the benefit of her children would be appreciated. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Valerie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now