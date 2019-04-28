Valerie M. Rubler



Valerie M. Rubler (nee Nedelsky) passed away at home on Sept. 3, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. age 82 years.



She was born in Joliet and graduated from S.S. Cyril & Methodius grade schooland Joliet Twp. high school, class of 1953. Upon graduation she was employed at the Department of Defense as a contract negotiator for 15 years where she met her husband, Michael. They were married in 1968 and moved to Miami, Florida in 1970, where they raised 3 children. She also was employed in the Administration offices of the University of Miami. Twelve years ago they relocated to Tampa, Florida.



She is survived by her loving husband, Michael of 49 1/2 years, Children, Diane, Julie (Eric) Jones and Steven. Also by three adored grandsons, Beckett, Cameron and Parker Jones, all of Tampa. Also survived by three sisters Jeanne Nedelsky, Mary Ann (Hal) Henry and Carol (Frank deceased) Mellen and many nieces, nephews and cousins.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Michael J. and Sophie Nedelsky, brother Michael C. and sister Rosalyn (Ted) Hylek.



As per wishes she was cremated. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at S.S. Cyril & Methodius Cemetery Chapel at 10:00am with visitation starting at 9am. Fr. Michael Lane will be the celebrant.



