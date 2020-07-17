VALISA LYNN HAMILTONBorn: March 19, 1973Died: June 27, 2020Valisa L. Hamilton, 47, of Joliet passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 27, 2020. Born March 19, 1973 and a lifelong resident of Joliet.Valisa was a loving person with a unique and pleasant personality who loved being surrounded by family and friends.Valisa was raised by her late grandparents, Bruce and Arleaner Hamilton.Preceded in death by her mother, Beatrice (nee Hamilton) Willis.She is survived by numerous family members and friends.Visitation (open to all family & friends) Saturday, July 18, 2020, 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. at: Range Funeral Home, 202 S. Eastern Ave., Joliet, Illinois 60433. *Mask Mandatory & Social distancing*Cremation rites will be accorded.