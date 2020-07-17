1/1
Valisa Lynn Hamilton
1973 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Valisa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
VALISA LYNN HAMILTON

Born: March 19, 1973

Died: June 27, 2020

Valisa L. Hamilton, 47, of Joliet passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 27, 2020. Born March 19, 1973 and a lifelong resident of Joliet.

Valisa was a loving person with a unique and pleasant personality who loved being surrounded by family and friends.

Valisa was raised by her late grandparents, Bruce and Arleaner Hamilton.

Preceded in death by her mother, Beatrice (nee Hamilton) Willis.

She is survived by numerous family members and friends.

Visitation (open to all family & friends) Saturday, July 18, 2020, 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. at: Range Funeral Home, 202 S. Eastern Ave., Joliet, Illinois 60433. *Mask Mandatory & Social distancing*

Cremation rites will be accorded.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Range Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Range Funeral Home
202 S Eastern Ave
Joliet, IL 60433
(815) 722-2215
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Range Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved