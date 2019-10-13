|
|
Vearl Lee Keeton, Jr.
Vearl Lee Keeton, Jr., age 56, of Channahon, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 11, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at his home. He was born August 13, 1963 to the union of Vearl Lee, Sr. and Helen (nee Law) Keeton.
Vearl graduated from Reed-Custer High School, Class of 1981, and went on to receive his Associate?s Degree in Culinary Arts from Joliet Junior College in 2005. He dedicated his time as a Line Chef at Harrah's Casino until 2009 and then spent much of his time traveling and enjoying life. Vearl was well-known for his vibrant and feisty personality. Even after his double lung transplant, he still maintained his spirited outlook.
Vearl is survived by his life partner, Keith Clower; mother, Helen Keeton; siblings, Rocky (Tammy) Keeton, Shereena (Jim) Gonis, Jack Keeton, Michael Loyd, James (Alisha) Dye, and Tammy (Mark) Williams; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends also survive, as well as Vearl?s loving pet, Freebie.
He was preceded in death by his father; maternal and paternal grandparents; brother, Paul Degonia; and sister, Patsy Tull.
Visitation for Vearl L. Keeton, Jr. will be Monday, October 14, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. until Funeral Services begin at 11:30 a.m., at Channahon United Methodist Church, 24751 W Eames St., Channahon. Interment will follow at Willard Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name to Channahon United Methodist Church would be appreciated. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 13, 2019