Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 744-0022
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
View Map
VELDA DOYLE


1919 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
VELDA DOYLE Obituary
Velda J. Doyle

Velda J. Doyle (nee Steinquist) of Joliet, passed away at Loyola Medical Center on Sunday, May 26th, 2019 at the age of 76, with her loving family by her side.

She is survived by her three children Andy Doyle, Laura Doyle, and Robert (Stacee) Doyle; her special nieces and nephews, Shawn Benge, Jamie (Jason) Rosa, Brandon Preston, Johnathan Preston, Drew Rosa, Jocie Rosa, and Nolan Preston; as well as many other nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her husband Andrew M. Doyle, Sr. (1998); her parents Arthur and Laura (nee Geske) Steinquist; and all of her siblings, her five brothers LaVern, Ronnie, Wayne, Virgil, and Earl Steinquist; and three sisters Carol Carey, Sharon Benge, and Ardith Bennett.

Velda was born February 20th, 1943 in Joliet. She attended Joliet Central High School and made Joliet her home, where she raised her family and supported her numerous nieces and nephews. Velda took great pride in driving the school bus for children of both Plainfield and Troy School District's, and retired after 26 years. She also enjoyed Saturday afternoons with her "Golden Girls", having donuts with her nieces and nephews at HomeCut Donuts, trips to small Midwestern towns, the Sandwich Fair, visits to area casinos, and Sunday coffee with family. Most important to Velda was the time spent with her family and loving her pets. Velda also became a donor with Gift of Hope Organ and Tissue Network.

Funeral services will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory,2320 Black Rd., Tuesday, June 4th at 11:00 A.M. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Visitation will be held Monday, June 3rd from 4:00 - 8:00 P.M. For information (815) 744-0022 or www. CHSFUNERAL.com
Published in The Herald-News from May 31 to June 2, 2019
