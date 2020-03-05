|
Venard (Alphonse) Kommer
Rev. Venard (Alphonse) Kommer, OFM, age 99, of Clarendon Hills, IL. Born to Joseph and Helen (Hoffstadt) Kommer. He entered the Franciscan Friars of the Sacred Heart Province on August 13, 1940 and received the name Venard; he was ordained to the Priesthood on Dec. 20, 1946 in Teutopolis, IL.
Venard was preceded in death by his siblings, Ann Kommer Keane, Helen Kommer McDivitt, Rev. Jason Kommer, OFM, niece Delores Latham, and nephew James Keane. He is survived by his nieces Peggy Meyer and Ellen Keane, along with his nephew Tom Keane.
Visitation will be Friday, March 6th from 3:00 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Sullivan Funeral Home, 60 South Grant Street, Hinsdale, IL and Saturday, March 7th beginning at 9:30 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at Notre Dame Parish of Clarendon Hills, 64 Norfolk Ave. Private interment in the friar's plot at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, IL. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in the name of Fr. Venard to the Fr. Venard Memorial Fund at Notre Dame Parish, Clarendon Hills or the Franciscan Retirement Fund, 3140 Meramec Street, St. Louis, MO 63118. 630-323-0275 or www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com.
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 5, 2020