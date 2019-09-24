|
Verle B. Siguaw
Born: 1923
Died: 2019
Verle B. Siguaw (Sparky), age 96, passed away peacefully on September 20, 2019 surrounded by his family in Colorado. Verle was born in 1923 in North Dakota to John and Mary Siguaw.He was the last remaining of his six siblings.Preceeding him in death was his first wife, Mabel Kramer Siguaw Menietti and his second wife, Susan O'Neil Siguaw.
He is survived by his son Steven (Maria) Siguaw and his daughter Vicki (Jim) Singletary.He has four grandchildren, Zach (Heidi) Siguaw, Jeffrey (Elena) Singletary, Matthew (Rachel) Singletary and Shauna (Paul) Shoemaker. He also has eight great grandchildren, Nik, Timothy, Ellie, Turner, William, Brinnly, Hallie and Trenton.He has a stepdaughter Nancy (Richard) Whitley and two step grandchildren, Jason Whitley and Elizabeth (Matt) Garard, plus two step great grandchildren, Nora and Levi.
Verle was a veteran who served in the U.S. Army during WWII. He then moved to Joliet, Illinois where he lived most of his adult life. He was a long time employee of Material Service Corp. in Lockport, Illinois as a marine electrician and also had his own business, Sparky's Marine Service.Verle retired at the age of 92, but truly missed working. He was liked and respected by all who knew him.
Verle moved to Colorado due to his failing health and to be close to his family.Following a private memorial for his immediate family, Verle will be laid to rest in his beloved North Dakota. A message of condolence may be left at www.olingerchapelhill.com
Published in The Herald-News from Sept. 24 to Sept. 29, 2019