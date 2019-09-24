The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Olinger Chapel Hill Mortuary & Cemetery
6601 South Colorado Blvd
Centennial, CO 80121
(303) 771-3960
Resources
More Obituaries for Verle Siguaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Verle B. Siguaw


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Verle B. Siguaw Obituary
Verle B. Siguaw

Born: 1923

Died: 2019

Verle B. Siguaw (Sparky), age 96, passed away peacefully on September 20, 2019 surrounded by his family in Colorado. Verle was born in 1923 in North Dakota to John and Mary Siguaw.He was the last remaining of his six siblings.Preceeding him in death was his first wife, Mabel Kramer Siguaw Menietti and his second wife, Susan O'Neil Siguaw.

He is survived by his son Steven (Maria) Siguaw and his daughter Vicki (Jim) Singletary.He has four grandchildren, Zach (Heidi) Siguaw, Jeffrey (Elena) Singletary, Matthew (Rachel) Singletary and Shauna (Paul) Shoemaker. He also has eight great grandchildren, Nik, Timothy, Ellie, Turner, William, Brinnly, Hallie and Trenton.He has a stepdaughter Nancy (Richard) Whitley and two step grandchildren, Jason Whitley and Elizabeth (Matt) Garard, plus two step great grandchildren, Nora and Levi.

Verle was a veteran who served in the U.S. Army during WWII. He then moved to Joliet, Illinois where he lived most of his adult life. He was a long time employee of Material Service Corp. in Lockport, Illinois as a marine electrician and also had his own business, Sparky's Marine Service.Verle retired at the age of 92, but truly missed working. He was liked and respected by all who knew him.

Verle moved to Colorado due to his failing health and to be close to his family.Following a private memorial for his immediate family, Verle will be laid to rest in his beloved North Dakota. A message of condolence may be left at www.olingerchapelhill.com
Published in The Herald-News from Sept. 24 to Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Verle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Olinger Chapel Hill Mortuary & Cemetery
Download Now