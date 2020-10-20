Vernel F. Banister
Born: October 8, 1934; in Shelbyville, IN
Died: October 15, 2020; in Joliet, IL
Vernel Fredric Banister, of Joliet/Plainfield, Illinois, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family a few days after his 86th birthday.
Born October 8, 1934, in Shelbyville, Indiana. He was the son of the late Fred and Florence (nee Hyte) Banister.
Vernel is survived by his 5 children, Cheryl (the late David) Storch, Todd (Lisa) Banister, Vernel Banister, Jr., Philip (Sandra) Banister and Blaine (Cheerie) Banister; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two sisters, Audrey (the late Myron) Pennington and Sally (the late Walton) McDonald; numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Clarence, Jerry and Paul; and two sisters, Thelma (the late Paul) Graver and Betty LeGrand.
Vernel was a proud United States Army Veteran. He was a graduate of Illinois State University and a teacher and coach for 38 years. He was active in church and faithfully read his Bible every day. He enjoyed the outdoors and working with his hands, and making crafts.
A memorial gathering will be held at a later date.
Donations in Vernel's name to JOHA, 20614 W. Jefferson Street, Joliet, IL 60435 (jolietoncology.com
- JOHA Foundation), would be appreciated.