Vernette A. Manzi
Vernette A. Manzi (nee Johnson), age 92 years, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Rock Run Place in Joliet.
She was born in Joliet on February 8, 1928 and was a life-long resident.
She was a graduate of Joliet Township High School. Vernette was a self-employed beautician for many years and then she worked at Joliet Central High School as a secretary in the Music Dept. and the Dean's Office.
She was a life-long United Methodist and member of New Lenox United Methodist Church where she participated in the UMW and a multitude of activities including the Camp Ground Days. She loved reading, traveling, was an avid square dancer and bowler and loved to play cards with friends. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and she will be dearly missed.
Preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Fred Manzi; her parents, Iver and Esther Johnson; sister, Avace (late, Bob) Benson and a nephew, David Benson.
Survived by her two sons, Mark (Shirley) Manzi and Paul (Sharon) Manzi; her grandsons, Fred (Liz) Manzi and Peter Manzi; two great- granddaughters, Bella and Luci; nieces, nephews and cousins.
As a result of the Covid-19 restrictions, there will be a private family service at Woodlawn Memorial Park Cemetery on Saturday, September 5, 2020 with Rev. Wesley Dickson officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Vernette's name may be sent to the New Lenox United Methodist Church, 330 West Haven Avenue, New Lenox, Il 60451.
Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home.
For information (815) 744-0022 or visit her tribute page at www.CHSFUNERAL.COM
