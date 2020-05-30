Vernon G. Koepke
Vernon G. Koepke, 95, of New Lenox, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at his home with devoted family at his side. Born in Geneva, IL to the late Henry A. and Clara (nee Jeske) Koepke, Vernon grew up in Batavia, IL, where after graduating from Batavia High School, he worked at Rachielle's Pharmacy as a Pharmacist Apprentice. He proudly served his country during World War II in the U.S. Army 1943-1946, in the European theater 1944-1946. Upon returning to Rachielle's Pharmacy, Vernon met the love of his life, Doris E. McAuliffe. They were married in 1947 and enjoyed 71 wonderful years until her death in 2018. They moved to Joliet where Vernon worked for Seltzer Drug. Vern became a Registered Pharmacist through the Education Benefits of the G.I. Bill and eventually opened Village Pharmacy in New Lenox, proudly welcoming his son, Kim, into the business when he also became a Pharmacist. Vern truly cared about the health and well being of his customers and enjoyed serving the community of New Lenox for 25 years, where customers became friends. He was a good friend, always ready to lend a helping hand when needed. Most of all he especially loved spending time with his family. He was kind, had a gentle soul with a loving heart and had a strong faith. He will be deeply missed. Vernon was the loving father of daughter Karen Kay (John W.) Maslan and son Kim Alan (Carla) Koepke; cherished grandfather of Sean (Denise) Clark, James (Megan) Clark, Jason (Christine) Maslan, Jonathan (Beth) Koepke and Benjamin Koepke; proud great grandfather of Evan and Tristan Clark, Grace and Rory Clark, Isabelle and Jackson Maslan, Olivia and Harper Koepke; fond uncle of numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife and constant companion, Doris, his dear sister Minnie Koepke, his dear brother Roland F. (Mary) Koepke and son-in-law John D. Clark.
Interment East Batavia Cemetery, Batavia, IL. Due to the Covid-19 virus, a memorial service will be held in the future.
Memorials to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital would be appreciated. www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-485-3700 for info.
Vernon G. Koepke, 95, of New Lenox, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at his home with devoted family at his side. Born in Geneva, IL to the late Henry A. and Clara (nee Jeske) Koepke, Vernon grew up in Batavia, IL, where after graduating from Batavia High School, he worked at Rachielle's Pharmacy as a Pharmacist Apprentice. He proudly served his country during World War II in the U.S. Army 1943-1946, in the European theater 1944-1946. Upon returning to Rachielle's Pharmacy, Vernon met the love of his life, Doris E. McAuliffe. They were married in 1947 and enjoyed 71 wonderful years until her death in 2018. They moved to Joliet where Vernon worked for Seltzer Drug. Vern became a Registered Pharmacist through the Education Benefits of the G.I. Bill and eventually opened Village Pharmacy in New Lenox, proudly welcoming his son, Kim, into the business when he also became a Pharmacist. Vern truly cared about the health and well being of his customers and enjoyed serving the community of New Lenox for 25 years, where customers became friends. He was a good friend, always ready to lend a helping hand when needed. Most of all he especially loved spending time with his family. He was kind, had a gentle soul with a loving heart and had a strong faith. He will be deeply missed. Vernon was the loving father of daughter Karen Kay (John W.) Maslan and son Kim Alan (Carla) Koepke; cherished grandfather of Sean (Denise) Clark, James (Megan) Clark, Jason (Christine) Maslan, Jonathan (Beth) Koepke and Benjamin Koepke; proud great grandfather of Evan and Tristan Clark, Grace and Rory Clark, Isabelle and Jackson Maslan, Olivia and Harper Koepke; fond uncle of numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife and constant companion, Doris, his dear sister Minnie Koepke, his dear brother Roland F. (Mary) Koepke and son-in-law John D. Clark.
Interment East Batavia Cemetery, Batavia, IL. Due to the Covid-19 virus, a memorial service will be held in the future.
Memorials to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital would be appreciated. www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-485-3700 for info.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on May 30, 2020.