Veronica Cartelli
(nee Kosack)
Age 95 years, passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Joliet Area Community Hospice Home listening to "Ave Maria", "Let Me Call You Sweetheart" and "Beer Barrel Polka" with her family at her side.
She was born in Joliet on May 11, 1924 to the late George and Catherine (nee Havrilla) Kosack. Vernie was a homemaker and bookkeeper for her husband's business. She was an active member of Sacred Heart Council of Catholic Women and she received both the Sacred Heart Parish "Woman of the Year" and the "Helping Hands" awards in 1994.
Vernie and Sammy delivered Meals on Wheels and she volunteered at Sunny Hill Nursing Home.
Vernie enjoyed many games of bingo and bunco, but her greatest pleasure in life was supporting her daughter Cindy in Special Olympics.
Preceded in death by her husband, Sammy L. Cartelli; her son, Jerry Cartelli and one brother, George Kosack Sr.
She will be sadly missed by on son, Thomas "Sammy" Cartelli; two daughters, Diane Cartelli (Andrea Wicevic) and Cindy Cartelli; one granddaughter, Avery Cartelli and by numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation for Vernie Cartelli will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home, 2320 Black Road on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 2 - 5 PM. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019 from the funeral home at 9:15 AM to Sacred Heart Catholic Church for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Vernie's name to the Adult Down Syndrome Center, 1610 Luther Lane, Park Ridge 60068 would be greatly appreciated.
For information (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.COM.
Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 12, 2019