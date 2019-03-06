|
Veronica H. Wallace
Veronica H. Wallace, age 70, of Crest Hill, passed away March 3, 2019.
She is survived by her daughter, Corinne (Michael) Wallace-Crane; daughter-in-law, Theresa Wallace; grandsons, Anthony and Marcus Wallace; sister, Mary (Robert) Eckert; and brothers, Edward (Rosemary) and Thomas (Joyce) Bialecke.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Ronald; parents, Edward and Gertrude Bialecke; and her son, James Wallace.
Veronica had a passion for puzzles, trivia, traveling, bird watching, dogs and loved music.
A visitation will be held on Friday, March 8th from 2:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S. Washington St., Naperville. Services will begin at the funeral home Saturday 9:00 a.m. and will proceed to a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 1501 W. Boughton Rd., Bolingbrook Interment will follow at Plainfield Township Cemetery, 15408 Joliet Road, Plainfield, IL.
Info 630-355-0264. www.beidelmankunschfh.com
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 6, 2019