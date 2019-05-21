|
|
Veronica L. White
Veronica L. White, age 43, of Lockport, passed away at home May 19, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Veronica was born in Blue Island, IL and was employed by FTD Florist for many years.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents Louise and Albert Carrio and Jean and Charles White; one aunt Jeannette Carrio and one uncle Patrick Carrio.
Veronica is survived by her beloved parents Charles White Sr. and Linda Sedgwick; her loving siblings Charles Jr. (Cary) and Heidi Filipiak; and her dear nieces and nephews Anthony, Brenna, Ryleigh, and Lexi.
Visitation will be held Wednesday May 22, 2019 from 3:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. with a service at 7:00 p.m. at O'NEIL FUNERAL HOME & HERITAGE CREMATORY, 1105 E. 9th STREET, LOCKPORT, 60441. Interment private.
Relatives and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at: www.oneilfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald-News on May 21, 2019