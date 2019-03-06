|
Vicki Lynn Brisco
Vicki Lynn Brisco, age 60, passed away suddenly, after a brief illness on Tuesday February 26, 2019 with her family by her side. Born on July 23, 1958, she was a lifelong resident of Joliet. Vicki was a devoted mother, special grandmother and great grandmother, cherished sister, and a dear friend to many.
She is survived by her children, Melissa Guardiola, Christian (Jennifer) Alvarado and Nicolas Galvan Jr; grandchildren, Bianca Guardiola, Selena and Marco Vieyra, Zachary and Lillian Lenz, Alexis, Antonio and Sophia Galvan and Austin Palumbo; great grandchild, Adrian Beavers; sisters, Dawn Guardiola and Donna Sanchez; and special friends, Cheryl Zupancic, Stacie Knowles, Vera Fonseca and Karen Barajas. Also numerous nieces, nephews, family members and friends.
Preceded in death by her parents, Derek and June Brisco; infant daughter, Angela Galvan; sister, Lucy Brisco; brother, William Brisco; maternal and paternal grandparents; and special friends, Rolando Guardiola and Bonnie Avila.
VISITATION & FUNERAL SERVICES: Thursday March 7, 2019, from 5:00 to 9:00 PM at Delgado Funeral Chapel, 400 Landau Ave., at Jackson St., Joliet. Live Visitation Webcasting also available on-line for details call (815) 774-9220.
In lieu of flowers, memorials for funeral services would be appreciated.
Cremation rites will be accorded.
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 6, 2019