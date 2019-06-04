Victor Dale Koelling



Born: August 7, 1928; in Crete, IL



Died: June 2, 2019; in Manhattan, IL



Age 90, of Manhattan, IL passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019 at his home. Born August 7, 1928 in Crete, IL to the late Harvey Arvin and Emma Louise (nee Petty) Koelling. He was an independent insurance agent in Joliet, Vic Koelling Insurance for many years. He enjoyed working with tools and rehabbing houses and was also very musical. He played numerous instruments such as the organ, guitar, and ukulele. Vic had many hobbies, but his life-long passion was the stock market. Surviving are two daughters, Victoria (Scott) Mancke of Manhattan and Kimberly Ackerman of Longmont, CO; two grandchildren, Craig Mancke and Jamie (Josh) Cunningham; five great-grandchildren, Michael, Alex, Andi, Kohlie, and Collin; and several nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death were his parents; his beloved wife, Geraldine (nee Bortoli) Koelling (Deceased 4-11-18), whom he married June 9, 1951 in Joliet; two brothers, Donald (Caryl) Koelling and Kenneth (Micki) Koelling; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, James (Rose) LaPaso. Cremation rites have been accorded. Private inurnment will be held at a later date. Forsythe Gould Funeral Home: 507 S. State St., Manhattan, IL is entrusted with the arrangements.



