1/1
Vincent F. Slade
1936 - 2020
{ "" }
Vincent F. Slade

Born: October 23, 1936

Died: September 12, 2020

Vincent "Vince" F. Slade, age 83, of Palos Park, IL, passed away on September 12, 2020, at the Mother Theresa Home in Lemont, IL. Vince was born on October 23, 1936, to Henry and Theresa (Sieracki) Slaboszewski.

Vince is survived by his loving and devoted wife Sandra (White). His four sons Robert, Randall (Susan), Rick, and Rodney Slade and one daughter Rina Slade. A step-son Dale (Laurie) Tasharski. Three grandchildren (Weston, Jamison, and Ethan), two step-grandchildren (Jason and Emma) , and one great-grandson (Trent). One sister Phyllis (late Eugene) Paprzyca, one brother Richard (Mary Ann) Slade. Three nieces (Julie, Leslie and Becky - his Godchild).

Vince was preceded in death by his parents and one brother Henry Slade.

Vince had been employed by Lemont Manufacturing (now Ceco Steel) and retired from Sigri Carbon Corporation. He was a past member of the Electric Metal Makers Guild, the Iron and Steel Society, and the Association of Iron and Steel Engineers. He was a past officer of S.S. Cyril and Methodius Church school board and parish council, a Trustee of the Village of Lemont and a former board member of Lemont Chase Bank.

Vince lived most of his life in Lemont, IL. He was a 1954 graduate of Lemont Township High School. He proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corp Reserves. He played on a Cincinnati minor league baseball team. He managed and played semi-pro baseball in Downers Grove, IL. In Lemont, he had managed the Mets Little League team, St.Cyril's boys' basketball team, and the Dirty Dozen girls' softball team.

Vince loved sports and was an avid fan of the Chicago Bears and the Chicago Cubs. He loved to travel with his wife and he loved to cook, especially making soup and sharing it with his neighbors. It goes without saying that Vince's most favorite thing to do was play golf anytime, anywhere.

Memorial Mass Friday, October 23, 2020, at 10 a.m. at SS. Cyril & Methodius Church, 608 Sobieski Street, Lemont, IL 60439. Interment Orland Memorial Park Cemetery.

Info: Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. 630-257-6363 or www.markiewiczfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
SS. Cyril & Methodius Church
Funeral services provided by
Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. - Lemont
108 Illinois Street
Lemont, IL 60439
(630) 257-6363
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
September 16, 2020
Vince lit up a room and his passing leaves a silence we will feel for a long time. Heaven just got a lot more fun. We'll miss your wit, your candor and your tender heart. Rest in peace. You will always be Grandpa. Laurie, Dale, Jason and Emma
Laurie Tasharski
Family
September 16, 2020
We will sorely miss you Vince. We love you very much and you are on our prayers daily.
Hai, Maria, AT, Adi and Liana.
Hai Nguyen
September 16, 2020
Vince you fought a long hard battle. No more pain. Rest in peace! We love you. You will always be remembered. Frank and Jo Kratochvil
Frank and Jo Kratochvil
Family
