Services
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
112 Richards St
Joliet, IL 60433
(815) 723-1283
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
112 Richards St
Joliet, IL 60433
Service
Monday, May 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
112 Richards St
Joliet, IL 60433
VIOLA BATES


VIOLA BATES Obituary
Viola Bates

Born: October 8, 1922

Died: May 5, 2019

Viola Bates was born on October 8, 1922 to Dan and Jenny Bunn.

Viola married Frank Bates, Sr. on September 22, 1940 and to this union, one son was born, Frank Jr.

Viola was a member of Brown Chapel A.M.E. Church. Viola retired from Uniroyal in 1986. Viola loved reading and listening to music.

Viola was preceded in death by her parents, Dan and Jenny Bunn; her beloved husband, Frank Bates, Sr.

Viola leaves to cherish her memories; her son, Frank (Charlene) Bates, Jr.; one granddaughter, Devona Bates and one sister-in-law, Essie Lee (Bates) Ellis.

Visitation will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 AM at the funeral home. Service at 11:00 AM. Interment following at Elmhurst Cemetery, Joliet, IL.

Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.

112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283
Published in The Herald-News on May 10, 2019
