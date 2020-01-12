|
Viola L. Abbott
Viola L. Abbott, age 84 of Maryville, TN, formerly of Lockport, passed away January 8, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Burl; granddaughter Kendall Forth, her parents Evron and Hazel McGreer, and her brother Keith McGreer.
Viola is survived by her loving children Patricia (William III) Vokoun, Keith (Freida) Abbott, and Kenneth Abbott; dear grandchildren Kathe Brozman, Jaime (Mark) Emm, Jessica (Ryan) Roesel, Jennifer Alcala and William Vokoun IV;18 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews also survive.
Viola loved animals, crafts, and cooking. She will be missed by all who loved her.
There will be a visitation Monday, January 13, 2020 from 4:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at O'NEIL FUNERAL HOME & HERITAGE CREMATROY, 1105 E. 9TH STREET, LOCKPORT.
Funeral service Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel.
Interment Ridgewood Cemetery, Des Plaines, IL (family and friends are to meet at the cemetery at 1pm at the cemetery office) Relatives and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at: www.oneilfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 12, 2020