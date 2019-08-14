|
Viola Stimac
Born: January 24, 1927; in Joliet, IL
Died: August 9, 2019; in Baxter, MN
Viola Stimac, age 92 of Baxter, Minnesota and formerly of Joliet, passed away Friday, August 9, 2019 at Northern Lakes Senior Living in Baxter, Minnesota.
Born January 24, 1927 in Joliet, Viola Josephine was a daughter of Dominic and Rose (Pantalone) Porfilio. She was raised and educated in Joliet and graduated from Joliet Central High School with the class of 1945. While working at the Mode Theater in Joliet, Viola met Raymond Stimac, Sr., and after dating for a couple of years they were happily married. Together Raymond and Viola made their home and raised their family in Joliet. Viola was a member of the Croatian Culture Club and a longtime parishioner of St. Mary Nativity Catholic Church. She was also the school secretary for St. Mary Nativity for a number of years until transitioning to Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, where she remained for 25 years until retirement. In her free time, Viola enjoyed cooking and being with family, but her most treasured times were always spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include her sons, Ray (Sue) Stimac, Jr. and Larry (Teresa) Stimac; grandchildren: Chris (Debbie) Stimac, Jeremy (Heather) Stimac, Patrick Stimac, Jason (Carla) Stimac and Cherise (Dustin) Miller; great-grandchildren: Ashley, Kaylee, Taylor, C.J., Odin, Daniel and Andrew; sister: Donna Mae Lisi, and sister-in-law: Carol (Jerry) Bebar, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Viola was preceded in death by her parents, Dominic and Rose; her husband of 65 years, Raymond, Sr. on November 3, 2014; sisters: Lee D?Alessio, Ange Reed, Norma Getson, Joyce Embling and Gloria Briney; two brothers: Lance Porfilio and Donnie Porfilio, and daugther-in-law, Elizabeth "Betty" (McTague) Stimac.
Family will receive friends and relatives for a visitation on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until time of closing prayers at 11:00 a.m. at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road in Joliet. Following closing prayers the funeral will drive in procession to St. Mary Nativity Catholic Church for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m.
Interment will follow at St. Mary Nativity Catholic Cemetery, where Viola will be laid to rest with her late husband, Raymond.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff and caretakers at Edgewood Assisted Living Facility, as well as Northern Lakes Senior Living where Viola had numerous friends and made many lasting memories. Obituary and tribute wall for Viola Stimac at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019