Viola V. Slowik
Viola V. Slowik, (nee Verkich), age 85 of Crest Hill, passed away May 6, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Viola was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Stanley J.; her parents, Michael and Anna (nee Bikar) Verkich; and two brothers Frank (Angie) Verkich Sr. and Steve (Dorothy) Verkich. Viola is survived by her loving son, Patrick (Cindy) Slowik; two grandchildren, Darren and Grant Slowik; her niece, Cynthia (John) Stadler; and her nephew, Frank Verkich Jr. Viola was a longtime, proud member of the Croatian Cultural Club of Joliet. She was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and enjoyed Kolo Dancing! She was very proud of her Croatian heritage.
Services will be private.
Published in The Herald-News on May 8, 2020.