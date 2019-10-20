|
|
Violet E. Kavich
Violet E. Kavich (nee Hornbacher) Age 85, of Channahon, IL, passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her family and our Heavenly Father, on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home. She was born October 7, 1934 to the late Eleanor (nee Triebwasser) and Leo Hornbacher in Wing, North Dakota, where she was raised on the family farm, a place she loved and talked about fondly and frequently. She married Joseph Kavich on August 7, 1954, in Bismarck, North Dakota.
Beloved mother of Jerald J. "Jerry" (Susan M.) Kavich of Channahon, IL, James W "Jim" Kavich of Channahon, IL and Debra E. "Debbie" (David J.) Schmitz of Newark, IL; proud grandmother of Jerald J. (Gwen) Kavich, Jr., Dustin W. Kavich, and Justin D. Schmitz; proud great-grandmother of Iven and Heloise; caring sister of Calvin (Shirley) Hornbacher, Gary (late Patti) Hornbacher, LeRoy (Carol) Hornbacher, Gene Hornbacher, Leslie Hornbacher, Linda Gray, Darlene Ulich, Donna (late Clay) Joyce, Shirley (late George) Huss and Karen Koch; and fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. She will also be greatly missed by her faithful canine companion, Heidi.
In addition to her husband of 53 years, Joe, she is also preceded in death by her parents; several sister-in-laws and several brother-in-laws; her baby sister, Verla Jean in infancy; and her poodles, Princess and Little Bit.
Violet was the eldest of twelve and was quite involved in the upbringing of her siblings. Farm life offered many opportunities for her to appreciate nature, animals and self reliance. She was a fiercely independent, strong willed and a self taught woman who wasn't afraid to get in the middle of rounding up cattle on horseback, milking cows, tending to her brothers and sisters and working at the family's livestock sales ring. Violet possessed an elegant style and a quick wit.
She loved the outdoors, had many hobbies and interests which included flower and vegetable gardening, working with ceramics, floral arrangements and making porcelain dolls. She was also an accomplished seamstress and tailor. Violet will be remembered most for the love and devotion that she had for her family, parents and siblings, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will remain in our hearts, thoughts and prayers forever.
A private gathering to commemorate her life is being planned by her family. As it was Violet's request, cremation rites have been accorded. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name can be made to the , Joliet Area Community Hospice or Davita Dialysis Center. For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 20, 2019