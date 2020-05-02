Violet L. Funk
Violet L. Funk

Violet L. Funk, nee Teske age 81 of Mokena, IL, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Sunday, April 26, 2020.

Born in Mokena, IL, Violet was a daughter of Wilbur and Verna (Rockrohr) Teske.

She was raised in Mokena and was baptized and married at St. John's UCC to John W. Funk on May 17, 1959.

Preceded in death by her husband John W. Funk of 52 years, her brothers Robert L. and Wilbur A. Teske.

Survived by her four sons, John R. (Shari), James S. (Dawn), Jeffrey A. (Susan), and Jack G. (Ronald Sylvester) Funk. Grandchildren; Megan, John Kyle, Alicia, Tristan, Jeffrey Jr., and Jeremy. Two sisters, Shirley (John) Delladio and Carol (Ken) Jacobs And numerous nieces and nephews.

She was devoted lifelong Chicago Cubs fan, enjoyed playing cards, spending time with family and friends at her home in Fremont, WI. She also enjoyed being a parishioner of Hope UCC.

Due to the global pandemic of COVID-19 and state mandates, services will held privately for her immediate family and be interred in St. John's Cemetery. A public memorial will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Vandenberg Funeral Home Mokena, visit our website www.vandenbergfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence on the memorial wall.


Published in The Herald-News on May 2, 2020.
