Virginia A. O'Bert
Virginia A. O'Bert, beloved wife, mother and sister, age 65, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020.

Survived by her husband of 35 years, Thomas O'Bert, her daughters, Stephanie O'Bert and Caitlin (Jacob) Furgason; her grandchildren, Logan, Peyton and Reese; her siblings, Judith (Neal) Hammel, David (Joan) Lehmann, Barbara Ostir, Suzanne Lehmann, Paul (Jean) Lehmann, Lawrence (Joyce) Lehmann and Kevin (Nancy) Lehmann. Also survive are numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her parents, Joseph (Shirley) Lehmann.

Ginny was a very loving mother, grandmother, aunt, and sister. She was an avid TV and movie buff. She loved to get her groove on at weddings, sing today's hits out her car window, and purchase the newest hot item on QVC. Ginny loved to spoil and spend time with her grandkids. Family was very important to her. She will be truly missed by many.

Funeral services for Virginia will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 9:15 a.m. at the Farkas Funeral Home, 3201 W. Jefferson St., Joliet. A mass of Christian burial will follow at 10:00 a.m. at the Church of St. Jude, 2200 McDonough St., Joliet, IL. Due to regulations, masks will be required when in attendance. Per Virginia's wishes cremation rites will be accorded after services. Inurnment will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Park at a later date. Visitation will be Thursday, June 11, 2020, from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Virginia's name to the American Heart Association.

Published in The Herald-News on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Farkas Funeral Home
JUN
12
Funeral service
09:15 AM
Farkas Funeral Home
JUN
12
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Church of St. Jude
Funeral services provided by
Farkas Funeral Home
3201 W. Jefferson St.
Joliet, IL 60431
815-725-0100
