Virginia C. Baldwin-O'Beirne
Born: December 4, 1948; in Mystic, CT
Died: November 13, 2019; in Naperville, IL
Virginia C. Baldwin-O'Beirne, age 70 of Plainfield, formerly of Bolingbrook, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Edward Hospital of Naperville after a courageous battle with lung cancer. She was born December 4, 1948 in Mystic, CT to her loving late parents, Arthur (Marie) Roode and Virginia Roode, nee Hall.
Cherished wife of Michael J. O'Beirne. Beloved mother of Michael Baldwin (Lisa Motisi), Marci (Terry) Babicz, and the late Kevin Baldwin. Dearest sister of Doug (Cynthia) Robertson and Penny Mazzanti.
Ginni was a dedicated 33 year employee of AT&T, retiring as a supervisor in 2009. She loved the holidays, especially Halloween and Christmas. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and couponing! Ginni was the past president of Arbor Creek Subdivision of Plainfield. She treasured all of the friendship she made living in her neighborhood.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Memorial Visitation: Monday, November 18th 4:00-7:00 PMat Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 15219 S. Joliet Rd., Plainfield, IL 60544. Memorial Service: Monday, November 18th 7:00 PM atthe funeral home. Interment is private. For more information, please call 815-436-9221 or www.overman-jones.com
Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 15, 2019