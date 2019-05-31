Virginia C. Hartmann



(nee Condon)



Age 88, a lifelong Joliet resident, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 27, 2019 at Senior Star at Weber Place. Born on May 24, 1931, she was the daughter of the late John R. and Cecile (nee Bannon) Condon. Virginia graduated as Valedictorian from Saint Francis Academy, Class of 1949. She was awarded a full scholarship to the College of St. Francis, which she chose to turn down. She spent her working career at Blockson Chemical, Montgomery Wards, Seron Manufacturing and lastly Bergner's/Carson Pirie Scott in the office. Virginia was an avid bowler with Town and County Seniors. Her passion was baking and her specialties included cookies, fudge squares, cream puffs and Heath Bar coffeecake. She loved to share her sweet treats with her family, friends and even the repairmen.



Virginia is survived by her five children, John (Maryann) Hartmann of Lemont, Laura Orr of Joliet, Thomas (Dena) Hartmann of Fort Collins, CO, James (Nancy) Hartmann of Fishers, IN and Daniel (Juliana) Hartmann of Morris; proud grandmother of Jeremiah (Sarah) Orr, Patrick (Melissa) Orr, Benjamin Hartmann, Dana (Spencer) Dickey, Kelsey and Haley Hartmann and Andrew Kloubec; proud great-grandmother of Vivian, twins Kennedy and Caroline, William and Daphne; and her loving sister, Marilyn Flavin of Lake Charles, LA. Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, William G. Hartmann (2004); one son, Patrick Michael Hartmann (1965); her parents; and brothers, Patrick Condon and Reverend William Condon.



The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the staff of Senior Star at Weber Place and the Joliet Area Community Hospice.



Visitation for Virginia C. Hartmann will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019, from 3:00 until 7:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet. Virginia will Lie in State on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 710 W. Marion St., Joliet, from 9:00 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial is celebrated at 10:00 a.m. As it was Virginia's request, cremation rites will be accorded following services and private inurnment with her husband and next to her son will take place at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials in her name to the Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com Published in The Herald-News from May 31 to June 2, 2019