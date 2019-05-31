The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
View Map
Lying in State
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
710 W. Marion St.
Joliet, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
710 W. Marion St.
Joliet, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Hartmann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia C. Hartmann


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Virginia C. Hartmann Obituary
Virginia C. Hartmann

(nee Condon)

Age 88, a lifelong Joliet resident, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 27, 2019 at Senior Star at Weber Place. Born on May 24, 1931, she was the daughter of the late John R. and Cecile (nee Bannon) Condon. Virginia graduated as Valedictorian from Saint Francis Academy, Class of 1949. She was awarded a full scholarship to the College of St. Francis, which she chose to turn down. She spent her working career at Blockson Chemical, Montgomery Wards, Seron Manufacturing and lastly Bergner's/Carson Pirie Scott in the office. Virginia was an avid bowler with Town and County Seniors. Her passion was baking and her specialties included cookies, fudge squares, cream puffs and Heath Bar coffeecake. She loved to share her sweet treats with her family, friends and even the repairmen.

Virginia is survived by her five children, John (Maryann) Hartmann of Lemont, Laura Orr of Joliet, Thomas (Dena) Hartmann of Fort Collins, CO, James (Nancy) Hartmann of Fishers, IN and Daniel (Juliana) Hartmann of Morris; proud grandmother of Jeremiah (Sarah) Orr, Patrick (Melissa) Orr, Benjamin Hartmann, Dana (Spencer) Dickey, Kelsey and Haley Hartmann and Andrew Kloubec; proud great-grandmother of Vivian, twins Kennedy and Caroline, William and Daphne; and her loving sister, Marilyn Flavin of Lake Charles, LA. Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, William G. Hartmann (2004); one son, Patrick Michael Hartmann (1965); her parents; and brothers, Patrick Condon and Reverend William Condon.

The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the staff of Senior Star at Weber Place and the Joliet Area Community Hospice.

Visitation for Virginia C. Hartmann will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019, from 3:00 until 7:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet. Virginia will Lie in State on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 710 W. Marion St., Joliet, from 9:00 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial is celebrated at 10:00 a.m. As it was Virginia's request, cremation rites will be accorded following services and private inurnment with her husband and next to her son will take place at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials in her name to the Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News from May 31 to June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now