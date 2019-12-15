|
|
Virginia E. Steffes
(nee Ryan)
Virginia E Steffes (nee Ryan), 97 - known as Gina, Grandma, Ma, Dessert Lover, "Meals on Wheels," Queen of Chicken and Dumplings, and expert laugher -passed away peacefully on Monday, December 9th, 2019 in Homer Glen, IL.
She was born October 24th, 1922 in Joliet, IL, the second of four girls, and attended Joliet grade schools and Joliet Township High School. She resided in the Joliet Township area for most of her life. Virginia embodied a strong will and a can-do attitude that she utilized through her various jobs at the Elwood Arsenal, The Court House and the Boston Store. She loved attending local dances in her youth and socializing with others. After marrying Robert, she moved to the farm in Elwood where she worked and raised her five children. During planting and harvest seasons she delivered many delicious meals to the men working in the fields, as she was an excellent cook. She was affectionally nicknamed "Meals on Wheels."
Virginia was a people person and really valued what were her greatest treasures -- her friends and family. She enjoyed spending winters at her condo in Florida, was a member of the Farm Bureau Homemakers Club, and loved to share a good laugh. Her hard work and creativity showed through her talents as a seamstress and painter. As an inspired, educated and self-taught woman, she achieved her GED at age 70 and even went on to teach the class to others. She taught herself to drive, and even drove herself to her own driver's test. She was a pioneer of her time, a determined woman, and an inspiration to all who had the pleasure of meeting (and laughing with) her.
Virginia is survived by her five children, Virginia (David) Rubner, Joy (George) Warriner, Jack (Linda) Steffes, Dale (Janet) Steffes and Rex (Lori) Steffes; Thirteen grandchildren, Karl (Suzette) Rubner, Susan (Steven) Bailey, James Warriner, Jared (Shannon) Steffes, Jessica (Tyler) Crane, Christi (Dave) Benson, Tad (Nicole) Steffes, Jodi Welp, Molli (Chris) Salzman, Jake (Raechel) Steffes, Cliff (Liz) Steffes, Bret (Katie) Steffes, and Rex (Ugi) Steffes; thirteen great grandchildren; two sisters, Marion Bracken, Dolores Massey; sister-in-law Claire Casurella, and several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her husband Robert Steffes; parents Altalene (nee Tibbetts) and Martin Ryan; sister Bette (Ralph) Daum; Sister-in-laws Phyllis (Charles) Rauworth and Shirley (John) Zupancic; Brother-in-laws Robert Bracken, Robert Massey, Grover Foreman, and John Casurella.
Virginia will be greatly missed by all who loved her. Her guiding love and support for all will continue to make a strong impact in the world.
Memorial visitation will be held the Farkas Funeral Home, 3201 W. Jefferson Street, Friday, December 20, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. until time of services at 12:00 P.M. Inurnment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .
For more information, please call 815-725-0100 or visit www.farkasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald-News from Dec. 15 to Dec. 19, 2019