Virginia Hill
Born: May 28, 1929
Died: October 10, 2020
Age 91, and a lifelong resident of Coal City, passed away Saturday evening, October 10, 2020.
Born May 28, 1929 in Coal City, Illinois, Virginia was a daughter of Jasper Gus and Cecelia (Gervase) Vitale. She was raised in Coal City and graduated from Coal City High School with the Class of 1947. On September 5, 1948, Virginia married Robert "Buster" Hill in Assumption Catholic Church and together they made their home and raised their family in Coal City.
Virginia worked in various secretarial positions and throughout the years held employment with Coal City Elementary School, UniRoyal and Stepan Chemical, from where she retired. She was a member of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Roman Catholic Church in Coal City, was a founding member of the Coal City Junior Women's Club, which originated the kindergarten program in the community. In addition, Virginia and Buster were long time members of the Coal City Area Club.Virginia loved to dance, and was active with the County Line Kickers. She enjoyed playing cards and in years past bowled on a team. Being on the pontoon at the area club was a favorite pastime, and together Virginia and Buster took pleasure traveling and visiting relatives in Sicily. She loved her grandkids, and truly enjoyed being a grandma.
Survivors include two children: Greg (Kathy) Hill of Morris and Claudia (Tom) Powell of Coal City; five grandchildren: Lisa Hill, Burgundy (Chuck) Lander and Lyndsay (Jeff) Mills, all of Morris, Mona (Paul) Thurston of Chicago and Eric Powell of Coal City; great grandchildren: Andrew Glastetter (fiancé, Sabrina Bergeson), Nick Glastetter (fiancé, Sadey Brewer), Madison Lander, Cameron Lander, Avery Powell, Jayda Mills, Logan Mills, Ava Mills, Abigail Mills, Thomas Thurston and Ella Thurston; two great-great grandchildren: Keagin Lowe and Maverick Glastetter, with another expected; brother-in-law, John (Pat) Hill of Coal City and sister-in-law, Pat (the late Ralph) Hill of Arkansas, and numerous nieces and nephews, as well as cousins.
Virginia was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Buster, granddaughter, Erika Bauermeister, and three sisters: Bernice (Don) Lowery, Catherine (Roy) Wills and Sarah (Edward Sr.) Vitko.
The family will receive friends for a visitation at Reeves Funeral Home, 75 North Broadway (one block north of Illinois Route 113) in Coal City on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of funeral service 11:00 a.m. Face masks requirements and measures of safe social distancing practices will be in order, and the funeral home staff will assist the family not to exceed the safe number set forth for both the visitation and service.
Those wishing to participate in Virginia's funeral remotely, are invited to watch the live-streamed services beginning at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday morning on her memorial page.
Burial will follow in Braceville-Gardner Cemetery, where Virginia will be laid to rest with her late husband, Buster. Pallbearers will be: Eric Powell, Chuck Lander, Paul Thurston, Cameron Lander, Drew Glastetter and Nick Glastetter.
In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Virginia's memory to the Assumption Catholic Church Building Campaign, 195 S. Kankakee Street, Coal City, IL 60416 or to a charity of the donor's choosing.
