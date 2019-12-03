|
|
Virginia J. Borio
(nee Schiek)
Born: September 8, 1937
Died: November 28, 2019
Virginia J. Borio (nee Schiek) returned to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 28, 2019.
She was born on September 8, 1937, to Herbert and Lena Schiek. She was a graduate of St. Patrick Grade School, St. Francis Academy, Mount Mary College in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and National Lewis University in Chicago.
She was a precious mother and cherished grandmother to her six grandchildren. She is survived by her son Joseph (Laura) and her daughter Mary (Borio-Smith). Virginia was a loving grandmother to James (Hannah) Smith, Nicholas (fianc Molly) Smith, Thomas and Douglas Smith, Bridget and Joey Borio. She was involved in all areas of her grandchildren's lives and will be dearly missed. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law Rosemary Brennan, Kay (Roger) Larrick and Lorraine Schiek as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
She will be remembered in love by the many Special Education students which she taught at Edna Keith Elementary School for 30 years. During her teaching years, Virginia coordinated many activities for the Will County Special Olympics. She was a member of the Will County Home Economics Association, Alpha Delta Kappa, International Honorary Sorority for Women Educators, the Illinois Retired Teachers Association and the Rialto Square Teachers Association.
As a devoted member of St. Patrick Parish, Virginia was involved in the many activities of the school and church. She thought her service as a Eucharistic minister to be an honor and a privilege.
Preceded in death by her loving husband, Francis G. Borio (2007), her son Francis (1999), her daughter Kathleen (2018) and her son-in-law James L. Smith (2019). Her parents, Herbert and Lena Schiek and her brothers, Donald (in infancy), Ronald and Richard. Cherished sisters-in-law Mary Lou Dunbar (nee Borio), JoAnn Stukel (nee Borio) and Patricia Levandowski (nee Borio) and special "cousin" Margaret "Muggs" Peiffer (nee Connor).
Virginia will be remembered as a gentle woman with a strong faith which she shared with her family and friends. She has finally been called "home" where she can rest peacefully in the arms of the Lord.
Published in The Herald-News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019