Virginia L. Norton
Virginia L. Norton, age 79, passed away with her family by her side after a long battle with Parkinson Disease on Monday, October 21, 2019.
Virginia is survived by her children, Francine Norton and John (Tracie Norton); her grandchildren, Michael Bird and Brooke Norton; her siblings, Suzanne Gurley, Richard (Susie) Hamilton and Paul Hamilton; her sister-in- laws, Joy (Bill) Blogg and Phyllis Norton. Numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, great-great nieces and great-great nephews also survive.
Preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Norton; her parents, Richard (Francelia) Hamilton; two sister-in-law's, Hope Kenney and Fluffy Srussenberg and her brother-in-law, Edward Norton Jr.
Born in Joliet, IL on February 11, 1940. She married Ronald L. Norton of Lockport, IL on November 5, 1960. She loved her family and home as it was her pride and joy. She also loved her special friend, Angel who was also her protector.
Funeral services will be held at Farkas Funeral Home 3201 W. Jefferson Street Joliet, IL 60431 on Thursday October 24, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Lying in state at the funeral home from 9:30 AM until time of services. Interment will be at Woodlawn Memorial Park II (Hills of Rest). Visitation will be held on Wednesday October 23, 2019 from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Joliet Area Community Hospice.
For more information, please call 815-725-0100 or visit www.farkasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald-News from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019