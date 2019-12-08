The Herald-News Obituaries
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
Virginia L. Solon

Virginia L. Solon (nee Rose) - Of Crest Hill, passed away at Villa Fransican Nursing Home, Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Age 90 years.

Survived by her four children Greg (Sue) Solon, Cindy (Paul) Graffy, Sandy Solon and Robin (Nick) Hager. Seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren Her brother Don Rose and her sister Vicki (Roger) Barth.

Preceded in death by her husband Lindy Solon (Aug. 2013) and her parents Walter and Violette Rose (nee Holley)

Private cremation services were held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 8, 2019
