|
|
Virginia L. Solon
Virginia L. Solon (nee Rose) - Of Crest Hill, passed away at Villa Fransican Nursing Home, Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Age 90 years.
Survived by her four children Greg (Sue) Solon, Cindy (Paul) Graffy, Sandy Solon and Robin (Nick) Hager. Seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren Her brother Don Rose and her sister Vicki (Roger) Barth.
Preceded in death by her husband Lindy Solon (Aug. 2013) and her parents Walter and Violette Rose (nee Holley)
Private cremation services were held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory. For information call 815-744-0022 or visit www.CHSFUNERAL.com.
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 8, 2019