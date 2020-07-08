1/1
Virginia M. Allen
Virginia M. Allen

Born: January 6, 1938

Died: June 30, 2020

Virginia M. Allen "Virg" (Condon) was called home to be with the Lord on June 30, 2020, in Keller, Texas at the age of 82.

Preceded in death by her loving husband Albert; Parents Thomas and Mary Condon; Sister in law Myra Condon.

Loving Mother of Kathleen Maloney, Kim D'Ottavio, Terri Walling (Lee), Darlene D'Ottavio (Jeff Werner); Adoring Grandmother of Skylar D'Ottavio, Matthew Maloney (Zoe Fawell), Mark Maloney, Eddie D'Ottavio, Brooke Walling; Great grandmother of Tyce D'Ottavio; Dear sister of Thomas Condon, Larry Condon (Jeanne), Jim Condon (Sue Bustin); Cousin Joann McNutt (Richard); Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Per Virginia's wishes, cremation rites have been respectfully accorded.

Internment at Woodlawn Cemetery Joliet, Il at a later date.


Published in The Herald-News on Jul. 8, 2020.
