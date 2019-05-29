Virginia M. Brannick



Born: May 23, 1926



Died: May 27, 2019



Virginia M. Brannick (nee Shields)At Rest, May 27, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at Villa Franciscan Nursing Center, Joliet, age 93.



Born on May 23, 1926, to the late Christopher A.and Mary (nee Reagan) Shields, Virginia was a lifelong Minooka area resident. She was a homemaker and a support to her late husband on the family farm. Virginia loved spending time with her family. She was a longtime member of St. Mary's Church Choir and was a soloist for many local weddings and funerals. She also enjoyed playing bridge with her friends, travel and playing Bunco with her grandchildren.



Virginia will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother. She was known throughout her family as a person who could handle any situation and get the job done. She will be dearly missed by her children; Sharon (late James) Nolan, Mary Jo (Gary) Thompson, Mark (Patricia) Brannick, Maura (Michael) Strawn and James (Deborah) Brannick; Grandchildren, Drs. Megan (Case) Harvey, Brigid (Michael) Sim, Molly (Sean) Quinn, Colleen Nolan, Ryan Strawn, Kevin (fiance JenniferMachetta) Strawn, Connor Strawn, Lauren and Shannon Brannick; Great Grandchildren, Logan and Mason Sim, great -grandsons, Colin Sim duein November and Dominick Thomas Quinn due in August; her sister Mary Jane (late Raymond) Johnson and sister in law Sr. Maura Brannick, CSC.



Preceded in death by her loving husband Joseph Brannick (1992); her siblings Eileen Savignano, Leo Shields and Rosemary (late Richard) Hubbell and her son in law James Nolan.



Virginia's Family would like to thank the dedicated staff of the Damiano unit at Villa Franciscan for the loving care that they provided.



Virginia M. Brannick will be lying in state on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 9:30 AM until Mass Begins at 11:00 AM at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Minooka, 303 W. St. Mary St. Fr. Tuan Van Nguyenofficiating. Family and Friends please meet directly at Church. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Minooka.