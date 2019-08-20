|
Virginia Mae Erickson
Born: February 12, 1919
Died: August 16, 2019
Virginia Mae Erickson (nee Brown), lovingly known as "Grammie" late of Flanagan, IL formerly of Mokena, IL. Passed peacefully at her home surrounded by her family August 16, 2019. Born February 12, 1919 to Fred and Alma (nee Schiek) Brown. Beloved wife of the late Richard Erickson "Papa", married October 15, 1938 at St. John's United Church of Christ Mokena, IL.
Loving mother of Darrell (Kay) of Lena, IL., Duane (Beverly) of Nashua, NH., Douglas (Anne) of Flanagan, IL., the late Darwyn "Ike" (Debra) of Flanagan, IL., and the late Danny. Caring grandmother of 13, great grandmother of 26, great great grandmother of 3 (and one on the way). Dear Aunt and great Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Kind sister in law to Janice Brown, preceded in death by her husband Richard, sons Darwyn "Ike", Danny and 2 grandsons.
Virginia was a farmwife who was often found working with Richard in the field or barn. Together they were so proud of their farming legacy. Homemaker and baker-coffeecake and cookies, Member of St. John's United Church of Christ Mokena and Flanagan Methodist Church, Women's Fellowship, FISH volunteer for many years, and Advisor to many! And an avid NASCAR fan. Virginia has a glorious 100 years and is now reunited in Heaven with family.
Visitation to be held Friday, August 23, 2019, 9:00 AM until time of Funeral Celebration 11:00 AM. Interment will follow in private at St. John's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Virginia's name to St. John's United Church of Christ Mokena, IL.
For information on services, 708-479-1210 or www.vandenbergfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald-News from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019