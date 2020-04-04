The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Raye Allen


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia Raye Allen Obituary
Virginia Raye Allen

Virginia Raye Allen, age 84, of Joliet, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center.

Born July 14, 1935 in Bloomington, she was the daughter of the late Delbert and Maxine (Fosdick) Allen.

Virginia was a graduate of Illinois State University and received her Master's degree from the University of Northern Colorado. She taught at Coal City High School for a short time before joining the staff of Western Illinois University in Macomb. In 1969, she became a professor at Joliet Junior College where she taught business and computer skills.

She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church and traveled all over the world. She dearly loved her nieces and nephews and being a part of their busy lives.

Surviving are her two brothers, Kimber C. (Kaye) Allen and Gordon (Peggy) Allen; four nieces, Christina (Brian) Wallace, Beth (the late Richard) Dunham, Sarah (James) Bankson and Leah (John) Cantu; one nephew, Matthew Allen; nine great nieces and nephews, Victoria Wallace, Zachary and Sara Dunham, Katlyn, Joseph and Joshua Allen, Emily and Anna Bankson, and Isaac Cantu.

A Memorial Gathering for Virginia Allen will be held at a later date. Family and friends are invited to visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com where you may post a condolence, or share a memory or favorite story.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to Joliet Junior College Foundation, 1215 Houbolt Road, Joliet, IL 60431 (www.jjc.edu/givetojjc) or Grace United Methodist Church, 1718 Avalon Ave, Joliet, IL 60435 would be appreciated.

Fred C. Dames Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -