Vivian Marquardt
Vivian Marquardt

Vivian Marquardt, age 63, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 26, 2020.

Vivian is survived by her loving children Dan (Nicole) and Valerie Marquardt.

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband David Marquardt.

Vivian was a fun loving individual who enjoyed storytelling and joking around. She was an animal lover of all kinds and enjoyed spending time in Michigan with her family. She was a big fan of Halloween and loved every aspect about the holiday. She will be missed by all that knew her.

Vivian will be laid to rest privately next to her beloved husband David at Saint Joseph Cemetery in Joliet. Obituary and Tribute Wall for Vivian are available at tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:



Published in The Herald-News on Sep. 1, 2020.
