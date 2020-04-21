|
|
Rev. Vytas Memenas
Rev. Vytas Memenas, Age 91 years, entered Eternal Life on Divine Mercy Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Amita St. Joseph Medical Center, Joliet.
Father Memenas was born on March 30, 1929 in Anyksciai, Lithuania to Jurgis and Rozalija (nee Vezys) Memenas. He is survived by his beloved sister, Milda Memenas and numerous fellow priests, deacons and religious of the Diocese of Joliet and many dear friends and parishioners throughout the Diocese of Joliet in the parishes he served.
After completing his studies at the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome, he was ordained to the priesthood on April 27, 1957 in Rome by Cardinal Luigi Traglia.
Father Memenas served as an associate priest at Visitation Parish in Elmhurst (1957), Holy Trinity in Westmont (1958), St. Anthony Parish in Joliet (1962) and St. Dennis Church in Lockport (1967). He was named pastor of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Gibson City and St. George in Melvin (1967), St Mary Church in Mokena (1972), St. Patrick Church in Joliet (1978) and St. Anthony Church in Frankfort where he served until his retirement (1999). During his retirement Father Memenas served as Temporary Administrator at the Church of St. Anthony in Joliet.
In addition to his pastoral responsibilities ,Father Memenas served as Member of the Diocesan Liturgy Committee (1969-1971), Dean of Will County and Minooka (1972-1978), Member of the Diocesan Budget Committee (1972-1980) and a Member of the Board of Consultors (1979). He served for 20 years on the Diocesan Presbyteral Council and during those years he was Vice-President (1972-1974) and President (1974-1976). Father also served as a Member of the Diocesan Priest Board for 13 years.
Father Memenas was a Co-Chaplain of the Illinois State Police Dist.5 Joliet (1972), Chaplain of the Joliet Fire Department (1979-1980), Chaplain of the Joliet Police Department (1980-1995), Chaplain of the Will County Chiefs of Police (1989-2017), Chaplain of the Frankfort Police Department (1994), National Chaplain, FOP (1996-1998), Chaplain of the International Chiefs of Police (10/96-10/97) and a Member of the Will County Law Enforcement Memorial Committee (1997-2017).
Due to the extraordinary circumstances and in accordance with the current guidelines, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Bishop E. Pates, Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Joliet at the Cathedral of St. Raymond on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at 10 AM.
The mass will be livestreamed on the diocesan you-tube channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrnNysq1arBI-ylNjrJ1pAA
Following the mass, Father Memenas's remains will be escorted in procession by numerous police agencies to St. Casimir Cemetery, Chicago, where he will be laid to rest next to his parents.
Condolences can be sent to Father's sister, Milda Memenas, 22058 Princeton Circle, Frankfort, Illinois 60423
A public mass will be scheduled and announced at a later date.
Funeral and Burial arrangements are being made under the care of Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home in Joliet
For information (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.COM.
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 21, 2020